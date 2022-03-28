Rwanda: Young Activists Hang Out With Elderly Genocide Survivors

Members of Peace and Love Proclaimers (PLP), a youthful group of activists primarily made up of those born after the Genocide against the Tutsi, paid a visit to elderly survivors of the Genocide at a facility where they live in Bugesera District.

The elderly survivors, known as 'Intwaza,' are vulnerable widows and widowers who live in well-run retirement facilities to avoid isolation and loneliness.

The aim of the visit that took place last week on Friday, according to Naswiru Shema, the Executive Director of PLP,was for the to have a conversation with the elderly and have an understanding of the country's history.

When they arrived at this rather lovely hostel, they youths anxiously rushed to the main hall, where a group of resilient old men and women awaited them after presenting proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests, as required by the measures.

The excitement was palpable on both sides, but due to Covid-19 unfortunate culture, they were unable to exchange actual hugs, albeit they did so at a distance by simulating the action.

The youth then proceeded to do various performances for the elderly. From traditional and modern dances to a variety of poetry citations. They all stood up to dance to various traditional music, unable to contain their joy any longer.

The hall was filled with warmth, laughing, and fond memories.

"Because of Covid-19, it had been a long time since we had visitors." Agnes Mukandanga, a genocide widow, remarked, "We sorely missed having young people willing to come and spend time with us, as we exchange the memories of our different times."

"We are only a few days away from the memorial period, and your coming simply strengthens us," she concluded. "Most of the children we had would be your parents' age now." We appreciate you providing us with a glimpse of what it might be like to have our own grandchildren."

The visit comes two weeks before Rwanda honors the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, for the 28th time, which claimed the lives of nearly a million innocent people.

The commemoration places a special emphasis on young people. "Given how the youth were manipulated in so many ways during the tragedies," Shema explained, "we are leveraging our youthful strength, influence, and critical thinking to make a better difference."

"We are extremely delighted to have such efforts from the youth," said Jacques Niyongabo, corporate services division manager at Bugesera district, who was present at the occasion.

"This is a sign of a brighter Rwanda, one that is united and bettered." "Only gladly can the government contribute," he added.

Following the various performances, time was set aside for tete-a-tete encounters between the elderly and PLP members. This lasted longer than other activities, and both parties were saddened by the separation.

"Thank you for allowing us to spend this special time with you and for sharing your different experiences. We can't tell you that you're brave because you are. "However, we pledge to make a better generation," Shema remarked.

There are a total of 66 'Intwaza' in Bugesera district, composed of nine men and 57 women. Two nurses, one psychologist, and various carers, including four cooks, five cleaners, and two persons in charge of logistics and coordination, look after them.

They are kept occupied by studying various craft skills, doing some workouts, going for walks outside the hostel, and watching TV and listening to the radio. There are three more Intwaza Impinganzima, names of their hostels in Nyanza, Huye and Rusizi districts.

They were formed by the initiative of the First Lady, AVEGA - Agahozo, Unity Club and other partners have been investing in providing them with shared shelter and the necessary support and care.