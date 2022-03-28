Nigeria: Super Eagles Focused On "Crucial 90 Mins" - Ahmed Musa

28 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has said the three-time African champions are fully focused on Tuesday's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff duel with Ghana's Black Stars.

He said the players are determined to put up a performance that will earn Nigeria a seventh appearance at football's biggest house party since her 1994 debut.

Captain Musa told thenff.com on Sunday: "All the players, including myself, want to go to the World Cup. For me, it is very important because it could be my last World Cup.

"I enjoyed the last two finals that I participated in, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. I want to experience it again. Most of the players in the present squad have not been to the World Cup and they desire to be there.

"We all know it won't be easy. Ghana will come here to do battle but we are ready for whatever they turn up with. I will not say more than that."

Ghana paced the pitch but Nigeria created more chances in a high-octane first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

Both teams failed to score in a 0-0 scoreline.

