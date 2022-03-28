Nigeria: Meet New Lagos Police Command Spokesperson

28 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has assumed duty at the Lagos State Police Command as the new Police Public Relations Officer.

SP Hundeyin holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from the Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also holds a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He is equally an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

Hundeyin was one-time PPRO at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos and was a member of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan (UNAMID) in 2020.

Until his recent appointment, he was the Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He can be reached on 07062606717 or benjamin@hundeyin.com.

