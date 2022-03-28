Nigeria: Has the All Progressives Congress Walked Into a Booby Trap At Its Convention?

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes that the All Progressives Congress may have set itself up for a self-defeating litigation with its recent national convention

With ballot boxes lined up and properly marked for commencement of the voting procedure, which was announced many times by comperes at the Eagle Square, Abuja, while emphasizing on how the over 7000 delegates at the much-anticipated 2022 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would vote, it was a shocking abrupt and complete reversal of the advertised and evident position when actual voting did not take place in many instances. The order of the day (or night) was clear to everyone present as the voting area was clearly marked out and cordoned with clear signages stating where delegates from the various states were expected to cast ballots for their favourite candidates in the election into the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC.

Section 82(3) of the Electoral Law states "The election of members of the executive committee or other governing body of a political party, including the election t fill a vacant position in any of the aforesaid bodies, shall be conducted in a democratic manner and allowing for all members of the party or duly elected delegates to vote in support of a candidate of their choice."

It was over six hours past the advertised arrival time of 3:15pm of President Muhammadu Buhari when he finally made his way into the venue for proper commencement of the convention. Political pundits ascribed this to the hard work needed to arrive at a consensus for all the offices up for grabs at the convention. However, at the end of the day, many dissenting voices managed to rise above the flat monotone of the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, as he affirmed the election of candidates through a voice vote, starting with the office of the National Chairman of the APC, which is now occupied by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State.

Although, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State campaigned vigorously for national chairmanship of the APC to come to his home state, his choice was his predecessor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, who was an early starter in the race. Adamu was not in the picture at all. His sudden interest appeared to be a well-orchestrated plan to foist an agenda by a section of the country to retain its hold on power. First, he was given the assignment of heading APC's National Reconciliation Committee in the last quarter of last year. Unlike other contestants for the office, that assignment which was funded by the National Secretariat of the APC gave Adamu the advantage of not spending his own money. As he was going round the country on that mission, he was also selling himself. Eventually when he made public his intention, he made the necessary contacts, which enabled him to describe himself as a 'bridge builder.'

Adamu, a complete contrast to the character he claims, cannot be said to have created relationships across the lines of conflict, neither is he known to forge ties across borders, cultures and religions or help to improve communications. Rather, about the time he was tasked with the job of reconciling aggrieved APC members, Adamu, who until his recent election as National Chairman of the APC, represented Nasarawa West in the Senate showed open hostility to the Southern region of the country. He famously said it was wishful thinking and not practical for the Southern region to think the presidency in 2023 will be zoned to them.

Often accused by the opposition of promoting a Northern agenda, President Buhari, who was instrumental to Adamu's emergence through coercion, which is being coloured as respect for Mr. President may have perfected a plan to have a Northerner succeed him, whether from the APC or the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was Buhari who also stepped in and installed Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman of the party's Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), for an initial period of six months, which eventually lasted for 18 months-a period taken snatched from a Southerner, Adams Oshiomhole-and allowed to run till the term of the Southerner was effectively over.

It did not matter how many persons opposed the CECPC for being a contraption not recognized by the laws of the APC. They were brow-beaten to withdraw their case against the party from the courts.

While it may be argued that the APC is going in a different direction, there is a strong notion that the ruling party is following the trail of the main opposition, PDP, by electing its National Chairman from the North Central. The next line of action expected of the APC to further its grand Northern agenda is to throw its presidential contest open to aspirants from all regions of the country. In the event that party is not able to produce a Northern presidential candidate, it will acquiesce with a northern PDP presidential candidate, particularly, if the opposition presidential candidate is either Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Disagreeing with this notion, a campaigner for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to become President in 2023, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, who is a constitutional lawyer based in Abuja said the party is "extremely cautious of every section of the Electoral Act 2022."

"The fear of every provision of the Act is the beginning of wisdom for the ruling party, I have the privilege information that an Adhoc compliance team was set up to monitor all their action and omission before and during the convention. For instance, political appointees were disallowed to vote, some were even ejected from some state stands. For instance in Ondo State and other states some were directed to resign their appointments. Those that presented themselves for election must come with the acknowledgement of their resignation letter indicating that they're no more a political appointee. Honestly, I feel vindicated as I slate the leadership of the party for adhering to rule of law."

Continuing his justification of the processes of the 2022 APC national convention, Ajulo said, "On the issue of consensus, all the posts were duly contested for as there are voting and resolution even where there's no opposition, those that withdrew were asked to come with a duly signed letter of withdrawal and or come to the podium for open declaration. It's a brighter day ahead and a good omen for democracy."

Apparently, he was not aware of some scenario, like the one from Adie Ferdinand Atsu, a contestant from Cross River State, who disowned Barrister Alphonsus Eba Ogar "and his reckless comments about my withdrawal from the contest for Deputy National Welfare Secretary. He didn't speak for me or with my consent."

Barrister (Mrs.) Helen Boco Effiom also claimed she did not step down for any aspirant. "We are here to be voted for by his Grace. Please disregard any rumour going around."

"Without the consent of the aspirants. This is another new low in APC Cross River State. This "they do not matter" ideology has gotten out of hand. Our Chairman couldn't at least call for a meeting with all those who bought forms to align CRS positions amicably as many other states did theirs. He felt he can just come and play a smart one, right. It doesn't work that way, this is democracy.," said another bitter contestant from Cross River State at the APC national convention.

Badaru, the Jigawa governor whose duty it was to announce the result of the contests at the convention simply read from a sheet of paper in his hand; each time, saying those in support say 'ayes' and without waiting for a response, pronounced his verdict, '"the ayes have it!"

The whole spectacle of the APC national convention was recorded on live television, providing copious evidence for those who may want to challenge it in court.

But a chieftain f the APC from Rivers State, Mr. Tonye Princewill believes democracy was not being stifled, but encouraged at the convention. According to him, "Time will tell if this is a booby trap or not. My inclination is the APC is a law-abiding party and we are not inclined to walk into brick walls like the leadership of the PDP when they were in power. Consensus is a recognized option under the law and the processes leading to it have been well established. The position of National Vice Chairman South where Magnus Abe's man refused to step down was voted for and predictably Worgu Boms was soundly beaten."