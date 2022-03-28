Rwanda: Jean Claude Gakwaya Wins 2022 Sprint Rally All Star Race

Experienced driver Jean Claude Gakwaya, on Saturday, March 26, claimed the 2022 Sprint Rally All Star race, a local motor-sport competition that is the first on this year's National rally championships race calendar.

The one-day event took place in Rwamagana district and attracted 7 cars, among which only 4 finished the race.

In their Subaru Impreza RC2, Gakwaya and his co-driver Jean Claude Mugabo won the race in 01:22:14, followed by Jean Jean Giesen and Kevin Mujiji in a Toyota Celica S in 01:26:11.

Olivier Kiwangu and Emmanuel Kubwimana came third, finishing the race in 01:44:13, driving a Totota Celica S as well, while Fabrice Yoto and Queen Kalimpinya were in 4th position in their Subaru Impreza.

Christian Kanangire and his co-driver Fernand Rutabingwa did not finish the race.

The event also featured cross-cars and motorbikes "Moto Enduro" contests. Famous driver Giancarlo DaVite was the only one who drove a cross-car, while the motorcycle competition was graced by 6 riders including Zachary Holben, Joachim Massinon, Sebastien Houben, Cyril Houben, Mathieu Debrouwer, Olivier Fietzer, Nziza Ken and Patrick Nijimbere.

Next on the National Motor-sport Calendar, the Nyirangarama rally will be taking place on May 28, followed by the Huye Rally from August 13-14.

The famous Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is scheduled for September 23-25, and then on November 19, the Rallye des 1000 Collines will take place.