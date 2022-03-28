Rwanda: Jean Claude Gakwaya Wins 2022 Sprint Rally All Star Race

27 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Experienced driver Jean Claude Gakwaya, on Saturday, March 26, claimed the 2022 Sprint Rally All Star race, a local motor-sport competition that is the first on this year's National rally championships race calendar.

The one-day event took place in Rwamagana district and attracted 7 cars, among which only 4 finished the race.

In their Subaru Impreza RC2, Gakwaya and his co-driver Jean Claude Mugabo won the race in 01:22:14, followed by Jean Jean Giesen and Kevin Mujiji in a Toyota Celica S in 01:26:11.

Olivier Kiwangu and Emmanuel Kubwimana came third, finishing the race in 01:44:13, driving a Totota Celica S as well, while Fabrice Yoto and Queen Kalimpinya were in 4th position in their Subaru Impreza.

Christian Kanangire and his co-driver Fernand Rutabingwa did not finish the race.

The event also featured cross-cars and motorbikes "Moto Enduro" contests. Famous driver Giancarlo DaVite was the only one who drove a cross-car, while the motorcycle competition was graced by 6 riders including Zachary Holben, Joachim Massinon, Sebastien Houben, Cyril Houben, Mathieu Debrouwer, Olivier Fietzer, Nziza Ken and Patrick Nijimbere.

Next on the National Motor-sport Calendar, the Nyirangarama rally will be taking place on May 28, followed by the Huye Rally from August 13-14.

The famous Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is scheduled for September 23-25, and then on November 19, the Rallye des 1000 Collines will take place.

