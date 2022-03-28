Rwanda: We Serve to Set an Example for the Youth - Regional Top Rotarian

Edgar Tougouma, the District Governor of Rotary International in Central Africa, has been for the past ten days on an official visit to Rwanda, where he recently chartered two new Rotary Clubs.

He heads district 9150 which consists of 100 clubs from ten African countries, including Rwanda.

During his time in Rwanda, he met different senior government officials, including ministers with whom they discussed different humanitarian activities carried out by rotarians.

He also visited and interacted with Rotary Members across the country, mainly Musanze, Rubavu, and others.

"We intend to establish at least one club in each of the country's districts. In this way, it will be easier for a club to monitor and meet the demand of its immediate community," said Tougouma.

He continued; "While we are proud of how far we have come, we want to remind the youth that their contribution is even more needed as they are the future leaders that the world will count on to make a difference."

There is Rotaract for university students and Interact for high school students under the Rotary Club. AQccording to the District Governor, "the purpose is to instill in them a sense of responsibility for their community's problems, as well as a sense of leadership in taking the initiative to improve their communities."

He also encouraged young people to cultivate the habit of solving problems for themselves without waiting for foreign aid.

"That's the only legacy we'd like to leave," he continued, "we serve to set an example for the youth, who will step in when we are no longer able to bear the fight. It is critical that they comprehend that becoming a Rotarian entails working selflessly for common gain."

This is his fourth visit to Rwanda, "I continue to find it to be an absolutely lovely country. It has progressed admirably, and I am proud to acknowledge that a significant portion of it was pioneered by fellow Rotarians," he shared.

Rotarians' focus has been to end the polio epidemic in the region. In Rwanda and most of Africa, it has been a huge success. However, it is still present in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where cases have decreased as well.

He said; "our programs have also been aimed at combating hunger, malaria, and other health-related challenges. Even if we haven't optimized it yet, local clubs are involved in efforts such as providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as growing local communities' economies."

Rotary International focuses on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development, and Environmental Protection by bringing together international business and other professional leaders to perform humanitarian services around the world.

It was started in 1905 by Paul Harris, whose legacy has since evolved into a $1,000 donation channel where fellows contribute or have $1,000 contributions made in their name. These contributions are subsequently used towards Rotary Foundation projects.

Kigali Doyen, Rwanda's first Rotary Club, was created in 1966. Women were only allowed to join the movement in 1989, and they have since contributed to a variety of activities.

"Whether you are a Rotarian or not, following the values of service is not only necessary but also rewarding. Tougouma stated, "Everyone's involvement, especially women and young people, is equally essential."

Edgar Tougouma, the District Governor of Rotary International in Central Africa with other rotarians during his visit in Kigali on on March 24, 2022.

The District Governor of Rotary International in Central Africa Edgar Tougouma,( C) addresses journalists during his visit in Kigali on on March 24, 2022.