Nigeria/Ghana: 2022 World Cup Playoff - Osimhen Bemoans Poor Treatment Meted Out to Super Eagles in Ghana

Osimhen was taken aback but not totally surprised about the treatment meted out to the Super Eagles in Kumasi before the first leg encounter

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has recounted what the Nigeria national team went through in Kumasi in the build-up to last Friday's first leg World Cup playoff tie against the Black Stars.

The Super Eagles despite the off-hand tactics were able to hold their hosts to a barren draw in front of their vociferous fans at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

Now rounding off their preparations, the Super Eagles are fired up for Tuesday's second leg in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

But looking back to what transpired in Kumasi, Osimhen maintained that the Ghanaian FA did not do enough to demonstrate the age-long hospitality that Ghana is known for.

Speaking in Abuja ahead of the second leg, the Napoli striker described their experience in Kumasi as funny even as he wondered why their host failed to provide adequate security to protect them from irate fans who besieged their bus on their way to the match venue.

"The experience in Ghana is a bit understandable due to the African thing but it was surprising when we landed and we had to jump down and some of us carried big hand luggage which was quite stressful for us," Osimhen revealed in an interview with Elegbete TV Sports during the recovery workout on Saturday evening.

"When I first saw it it was really funny but at the end of the day, it was a good experience. "From our hotel to the stadium is about 25-30 minutes so on getting there was a huge Ghanaian crowd, screaming at us, hitting our bus and making signs.

"We were in the traffic for like up to 45 minutes before we got to the dressing room and when we got to the dressing room, it wasn't up to 20 minutes, then Yobo came to us we had to go out.

"We didn't even inspect the pitch like a normal game day but we are used to this kind of thing so we were not really bothered about that. It was really not professional," Osimhen told Elegbete TV.

Having failed to hit the target in Kumasi, Osimhen, one of the top scorers in the World Cup qualifiers in Africa, with four goals, will hope to finish with a flourish in front of the home fans on Tuesday.