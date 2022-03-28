South Africa: President to Address South Africa Day Celebrations At Expo 2020

President Ramaphosa will this morning, Monday 28 March 2022, address the South Africa Day celebrations at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates .
The President's Working Visit is at the invitation by the Host of the Expo 2020 Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.
Expo 2020 Dubai has for the past six months since its premiere introduced participating countries, corporations, non -governmental organisations and educational institutions to a region of 3.2 billion people with an estimate accumulated gross domestic product of 6.5 trillion USD.
The hosts have retained the title Expo 2020 Dubai after the event which was originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future".
Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Expo 2020 Dubai commenced in October 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates.
South Africa is among 192 countries that have established national pavilions at this global showcase of human ingenuity and innovation, national cultures and solutions to challenges confronting humanity.
Held under the theme "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity", South Africa's participation to the Expo invites visitors to "Think Opportunity. Think South Africa."
President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor; Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms Thoko Didiza; Minister of Public Enterprises Mr Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Higher Education , Science and Innovation Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande, and the Minister of Trade , Industry and Competition Mr Ebrahim Patel.
The details of the President's address and media programme of the South Africa Day Celebrations at the Expo 2020 is as follows:
Address to the South Africa Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai
Date: 28 March 2022
Time: 10: 00 United Arab Emirates Standard Time 08:00 South Africa Standard Time
Venue: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai
Tour of South Africa Pavilion
Date: 28 March 2022
Time: 11:00 United Arab Emirates Standard Time 09: 00 South Africa Standard Time
Venue: South Africa Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
Tour of UAE Pavilion
Date: 28 March 2022
Time: 11:30 Arab Emirates Standard Time 09:30 South Africa Standard Time
Venue: UAE Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
Multichoice SMME Accelerator Activation
Date: 28 March 2022
Time: 14:00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 12:00 South Africa Standard Time
Venue: South Africa Pavilion Dome, Expo 2020 Dubai
Town Hall Engagement with Media
Date: 28 March 2022
Time: 15:00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 13:00 South Africa Standard Time
Venue: South Africa Pavilion Dome, Expo 2020 Dubai
Tour of the African Union Pavilion
Date: 28 March 2022
Time: 16: 00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 14:00 South Africa Standard Time
Venue: African Union Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
Tour of the Lekker Meat Shop
Date : 28 March 2022
Time : 17: 00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 15:00 South Africa Standard Time
Venue : Hypermarket , Expo 2020 Dubai