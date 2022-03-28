South Africa: President to Address South Africa Day Celebrations At Expo 2020

press release

President Ramaphosa will this morning, Monday 28 March 2022, address the South Africa Day celebrations at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates .

The President's Working Visit is at the invitation by the Host of the Expo 2020 Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai has for the past six months since its premiere introduced participating countries, corporations, non -governmental organisations and educational institutions to a region of 3.2 billion people with an estimate accumulated gross domestic product of 6.5 trillion USD.

The hosts have retained the title Expo 2020 Dubai after the event which was originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future".

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Expo 2020 Dubai commenced in October 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa is among 192 countries that have established national pavilions at this global showcase of human ingenuity and innovation, national cultures and solutions to challenges confronting humanity.

Held under the theme "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity", South Africa's participation to the Expo invites visitors to "Think Opportunity. Think South Africa."

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor; Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms Thoko Didiza; Minister of Public Enterprises Mr Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Higher Education , Science and Innovation Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande, and the Minister of Trade , Industry and Competition Mr Ebrahim Patel.

The details of the President's address and media programme of the South Africa Day Celebrations at the Expo 2020 is as follows:

Address to the South Africa Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

Date: 28 March 2022

Time: 10: 00 United Arab Emirates Standard Time 08:00 South Africa Standard Time

Venue: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai

Tour of South Africa Pavilion

Date: 28 March 2022

Time: 11:00 United Arab Emirates Standard Time 09: 00 South Africa Standard Time

Venue: South Africa Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

Tour of UAE Pavilion

Date: 28 March 2022

Time: 11:30 Arab Emirates Standard Time 09:30 South Africa Standard Time

Venue: UAE Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

Multichoice SMME Accelerator Activation

Date: 28 March 2022

Time: 14:00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 12:00 South Africa Standard Time

Venue: South Africa Pavilion Dome, Expo 2020 Dubai

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Town Hall Engagement with Media

Date: 28 March 2022

Time: 15:00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 13:00 South Africa Standard Time

Venue: South Africa Pavilion Dome, Expo 2020 Dubai

Tour of the African Union Pavilion

Date: 28 March 2022

Time: 16: 00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 14:00 South Africa Standard Time

Venue: African Union Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

Tour of the Lekker Meat Shop

Date : 28 March 2022

Time : 17: 00 Arab Emirates Standard Time 15:00 South Africa Standard Time

Venue : Hypermarket , Expo 2020 Dubai