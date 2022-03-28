Kenya: Trailblazing Mukoko Now Turns Attention to KRU Vice Chair Post

Nairobi — Meet Peris Mukoko, a Kenya Lionesses pioneer with a burning desire to catapult women's rugby to desirable heights.

Currently, a Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Director, Mukoko's untiring gesture of inclusivity and empowerment of women in rugby speaks volumes about her love for the sport that made her famous.

Her extensive leadership experience and short-lived playing career in the national women's rugby team (Kenya Lionesses) spans over one and a half decades; yet she'll never shirk from imparting her wealth of knowledge to women undertaking a career in rugby.

-Four-pillar manifesto-

Mukoko is the first ever woman to vie for the post of Vice Chair as she contests against the current KRU Director Moses Ndale in the forthcoming KRU Election slated for March 30 at the RFUEA Grounds.

Her four-pillar manifesto revolves around emulating best practices of rugby in a digital era where the sport has morphed through different guises.

"In my quest to become the KRU Vice Chair, I recognize the fact that we all need to work and put together our strengths by building and ensuring the symbiotic system of the game grows in all facets on and off the field," Mukoko underscored.

Great Rugby doesn't just happen!

She perceives the momentous race for the hot seat as a window of opportunity for experienced leaders of her caliber looking to flourish in the male-dominated world.

In her inspiring story, she also happens to be a pioneer member of the national women's rugby team, formed the first rugby women's team in her High School in 2005 and then again being the first Kenyan woman to officiate in the rugby local league.

Here's is what she had to say when her story featured in the World Rugby newsletter: "I'm humbled to get another chance not only tell my story but to tell the story of thousands of girls and young women who continue to play this beautiful sport of Rugby!"

Mukoko is of the opinion that "great rugby" doesn't just happen! She goes on to explain: "There are systems in place, which have been implemented by leaders who had the courage to transform the game. I'm glad that the sport is growing in leaps and bounds, and we should encourage that collective effort to transform this beautiful sport."

"What rugby needs most isn't a new coach or stronger players - maybe it needs a jolt of bold, out-of-the-box thinking. Maybe what it needs most is a breath of fresh air."

Mukoko reckons that there are plenty of rugby fans and players who would welcome something different - "a fresh approach to crushing the traditional gripes and clichés that have plagued the game for too long."

She promises to bring that something fresh. "I believe that together we will make it different," she quips.

In the end, Mukoko notes that it's easy to feel pessimistic about rugby's future given the game's struggles.

"However, there are reasons for optimism as I seek your vote in the coming election as KRU Vice Chair to help shape the future of this sport. Rugby has very bright days ahead of it," Mukoko, who is a World Rugby Women's Executive Leadership Scholarship recipient, said.

-The lure of the whistle-

In her early years in the sport she was privileged to be a part of the Kenyan women's national team, but she hung up her rugby boots and was lured to the whistle in her early 20s!

At the time, referring offered her more opportunity to interact with the game she loves most.

Her hard work as a match official paid off when she was selected by Rugby Africa for a month-long training camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa in 2014 and savoring a taste of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action in Dubai in December of the same year.

Mukoko opted to apply for the Scholarship because it was going to give her a platform to actually raise the standards of women match officials and women's rugby in Kenya and East Africa," she told World Rugby.

She goes on to explain that the application process was not an easy one as she had just welcomed her first child, daughter Naya, when she made the decision to put her name forward.

"Kenya women's rugby has grown tremendously from the days we used to lose 50-0- to Uganda to now heading to Tunisia to play for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Cup qualifiers," Mukoko told Capital Sport.

"It's my hope that my impact in rugby will have a Women's Rugby League that's competitive to enable Kenyans qualify. The women's league has now been given a priority and that is witnessed by the first ever women's Kenya Cup. Going forward the women's calendar will be different from the men to give it the justice it deserves."

"My goal will be to get the match officials' careers to the next level by sharing my vast knowledge in sports. I would also love to create an enabling environment for women to go into administration and coaching."

Mukoko singles out Philadelphia Orlando, a two time Olympian and former Lionesses 7s Captain, as a perfect example for women empowerment.

Orlando was in February this year appointed the coach of UAE women's rugby team after an illustrious playing career.

-The Four Pillars manifesto-

1. The Player Pathway and Development; A fair equitable selection of players from the grassroots

2. Integrity, Accountability and Sustainability; Play within the rules

3. Women in Rugby; Affirmative action to see more women play in the sport and have a women's program totally different with the men

4. Development of Match Officials, Coaches and Administration from grassroots to elite levels; They will have symbiotic relationship.

-More about Mukoko-

2017

Served as an assistant referee during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup.

2019

Co-opted onto the Kenya Rugby Union board as one of the first female representatives- alongside Wangui Kibe.