Nigeria: Mega Party to Be Unveiled in Abuja April 4 - Third Force

28 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Abuja — The Fusion Council of the Third Force Mega Political Movement, yesterday, said it will unveil the Mega Party on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Abuja.

It also released its time-table for the 2023 elections, aimed at marshalling the defeat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

In a statement by Bilikis Bello, on behalf of the National Implementation and Harmonisation Committee of the Third Force Fusion Council, the movement reeled out its time-table to include "setting up of State Implementation and Harmonisation Committees for the 36 states and the FCT.

"There will be a joint public declaration and unveiling of the Third Force Mega Party at a National Colloquium in Abuja by all fused partners and stakeholders

"On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, there will be an inauguration of state implementation and harmonisation committees in Abuja.

"Also on the same day, there will be a release of the list of members of the Planning Committees of the National Convention, primaries, state congresses and guidelines for congresses, primaries and National Convention."

