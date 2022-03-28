Rwanda: Basketball - Kigali Arena to Host World Cup Qualifiers

Kigali Arena will host Group A of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Africa qualifiers.

The three-day tournament will take place from July 1-3 with eight teams from Group A and B vying for six places in the decisive third round of the African qualifiers.

Recently, the governing body for basketball on the continent, FIBA Africa, confirmed that Rwanda will host the second window of World Cup qualifiers for Group B, and has now added Group A to the venue.

Group A consists of Mali, Cape Verde, Uganda and Nigeria.

The first window of the qualifiers was held in Dakar, Senegal, where Rwanda finished in last place in Group B after failing to win a single game.

The top three teams from Groups A, B, C and D will advance to the second round of the African Qualifiers scheduled to start in the fourth window in August 2022.

The teams that finish in the top two places of Groups E and F in the second round, followed by the best third-place team will qualify to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 that will be co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.