Liberia: No Foul Play in Princes Cooper's Death But...

The spokesperson of the Liberia National Police Moses Carter discloses here that following an examination conducted on the lifeless body of 25- year-old Princess Cooper, a resident of Tweh Farm, Bushrod Island, the Police have not established any foul play into the death of the young lady.

"The Police is yet to establish any foul play in the death surrounding the 25-year-old Princess Cooper, whose lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood in the compound of Fawar Construction Material Store at ELWA Junction in Paynesville", Mr. Carter says.

Addressing reporters over the weekend in Monrovia, the Police spokesman explained that initial examination carried out on the lifeless body at the John F. Kennedy Hospital Mortuary, discovered no laceration or bruises.

According to him, several persons, including employees and security officers providing services at the facility where the remains of the girl were discovered, are being interrogated at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police.

Twenty-five years old Princess Cooper was discovered dead in the fence hosting the Fawaz Construction Materials Store at ELWA Junction on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The deceased, according to an eyewitness was a caterer, makeup artist and resident of Tweh Farm Community on Bushrod Island in District#16, Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, spokesman Carter is calling on social media users to desist from spreading falsehood to the general public.

"We want to call on our citizens especially those in the diaspora and at home to desist from spreading rumors to the general public, this undermines the efforts of the police in its quest to ascertain the facts" he adds.

He says the Police are under obligation to protect every citizen, and that government doesn't take interest in the mysterious death of its citizens.

"We call on the public to exercise restraint and allow the police to do its work, but once you start to spread misconception then we find it difficult to get to the bottom."

But the Government, through the Ministry of Justice, has requested the immediate conduct of an autopsy on the bodies of Princess and Melvin Togba in order to establish what led to their deaths.

Ms. Cooper was discovered dead on March 24, 2022, at the ELWA intersection in Paynesville, in a compound believed to be owned by the Fawaz Building Materials Store; while Mr. Togba was found dead in his bedroom in Jallah Town the same day.

The government statement said although an initial report by the police coroner and forensic team is available, the conduct of an autopsy will help establish the actual cause of death.

Liberian pathologists Benedict S. Kolee and Zoebon K. Kparteh have therefore been asked to carry out independent post-mortem examinations on the remains of the two.