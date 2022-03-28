Tanzania: Mara Region Gets 134.433bn/ - for Development Projects

ABOUT 134.433bn/- was provided to Mara Region for implementing various development projects during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's one year in the highest office of the land.

Outlining key achievements made by Mara Region during President Samia's 365 days in office, the Regional Commissioner (RC) Ally Hapi said his region had recorded tremendous success in different sectors including education, health, infrastructure and energy among others.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma region where he came to attend the ongoing pre budget meetings of the parliamentary budget committee, Mr Hapi said that after his region received 14.32bn/- that was provided by the Head of State to reduce the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic from 1.3tril/- provided as a concessional loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the government of Tanzania, Mara managed to construct 708 classes just within two months.

Also he added, the region spent about 6.88bn/- and 5.78bn/- to implement various projects in health and water sectors respectively and that in the next few days Musoma Municipality will have access to clean and safe water by 100 per cent from the current 95 per cent.

The RC added that the Rural and Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (RUWASA) in Mara region had in the past one year of president Samia in office received 4.5bn/- to implement water projects in nine constituencies where as each constituency had implemented one robust water project.

"On the health sector we are now constructing about 10 new health centres which will spend upon completion about 5bn/- because every centre will cost about 500m/-" he noted.

On the energy sector, Mr Hapi said that about 407 villages had been connected to electricity and that there were only 45 villages which were yet to be connected to the national grid. However, he added through the ongoing Rural Energy Agency (REA) phase III, the all villages would be connected and that 9.4bn/- would be spent.