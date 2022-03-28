Tanzania: Kibong'oto Rolls Out Special TB Programme

28 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa in Siha

THE Kibong'oto Infectious Disease Hospital has rolled out a special sensitization programme for miners on Tuberculosis.

The move follows a surge in number of cases TB related cases at the health facility, with the miners dominating the list of patients.

"A sheer number of miners coming here for treatment has been a concern to us, hence the decision of establishing the programme," revealed Kibong'oto Executive Director Leornard Subi.

Dr Subi, who was speaking during the World TB day midweek, disclosed that the programme will see medical experts offering the miners advice and lessons on how to avoid contracting the killer disease.

"Tuberculosis can be completely cured if a person is conscious about his health status and taking the right prescribed medication," he explained.

According to Dr Subi, the Kilimanjaro based health facility had, between July and December last year, conducted outreach programmes, educating, testing and offering treatment to members of the public, particularly miners.

Miners regularly find themselves facing dangerous situations that put them at risk of injury and illness.

Underground mines are one of the highest risk environments for TB transmission, and miners experience some of the highest rates of the disease across any population.

He further revealed that the programme reached out to 8,520 people, with 306 being diagnosed with TB.

Dr Subi further noted that the medical facility was mulling over plans of constructing a modern laboratory to the tune of 11.3bn/-.

The level-three lab is billed to become one of the largest facilities in the country, according to Dr Subi.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) a total 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020.

Worldwide, TB is the 13th leading cause of death and the second leading infectious killer after Covid-19.

The global health agency says that child and adolescent TB is often overlooked by health providers and can be difficult to diagnose and treat.

Ends

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X