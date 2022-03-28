Tanzania: Kibong'oto Rolls Out Special TB Programme

THE Kibong'oto Infectious Disease Hospital has rolled out a special sensitization programme for miners on Tuberculosis.

The move follows a surge in number of cases TB related cases at the health facility, with the miners dominating the list of patients.

"A sheer number of miners coming here for treatment has been a concern to us, hence the decision of establishing the programme," revealed Kibong'oto Executive Director Leornard Subi.

Dr Subi, who was speaking during the World TB day midweek, disclosed that the programme will see medical experts offering the miners advice and lessons on how to avoid contracting the killer disease.

"Tuberculosis can be completely cured if a person is conscious about his health status and taking the right prescribed medication," he explained.

According to Dr Subi, the Kilimanjaro based health facility had, between July and December last year, conducted outreach programmes, educating, testing and offering treatment to members of the public, particularly miners.

Miners regularly find themselves facing dangerous situations that put them at risk of injury and illness.

Underground mines are one of the highest risk environments for TB transmission, and miners experience some of the highest rates of the disease across any population.

He further revealed that the programme reached out to 8,520 people, with 306 being diagnosed with TB.

Dr Subi further noted that the medical facility was mulling over plans of constructing a modern laboratory to the tune of 11.3bn/-.

The level-three lab is billed to become one of the largest facilities in the country, according to Dr Subi.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) a total 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020.

Worldwide, TB is the 13th leading cause of death and the second leading infectious killer after Covid-19.

The global health agency says that child and adolescent TB is often overlooked by health providers and can be difficult to diagnose and treat.

