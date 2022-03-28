Tanzania: NBS Calls On Local Govt Officials to Effectively Participate in Census

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has asked local government officials to help in properly setting boundary markers to smooth the coming National Census exercise.

This was stated in Dodoma recently by the National Census Coordinator, Seif Kuchengo during a census planning meeting with local government officials from ward to divisional levels as well as councilors from the capital city.

"Ensure your boundaries are clear so that to help census expert to carry out their duties more efficiently," he urged.

For her part, the Commissioner for Population and Housing Census in Mainland Tanzania, Anne Makinda said in the exercise of local identification, Tanga Region has been an example of good planning.

She asked the executives to help a team of experts, who will visit their areas, so they can assist them with the right boundaries.

The Commissioner for Census in Zanzibar, Ambassador Mohammed Haji Hamza has called for close collaboration of the executives to facilitate the census exercise.

He said the identification exercise is almost completed and will be followed by the exercise of training, equipment preparation and recruitment.

Acting Statistician General, Ms Ruth Minja said preparations for the National Census exercise are at 70 per cent, including preparation of the questionnaire guidelines. .