Nigeria: Four Die As Tanker, Truck Collide, Burst Into Flames in Lagos

28 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Four unidentified persons were confirmed dead on Sunday evening when a 45,000 litre-tanker fully ladden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, called petrol ran into a heavy duty vehicle conveying cement and burst into flames at Kaiyetoro end of Lekki-Epe Expressway by Eleko Bus Stop, Ibeju Lekki Lagos.

The accident, it was gathered happened at 16:35 hours on Sunday.

An eyewitness said the vehicles burst into flames due to the impact of the collision.

Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, said the state Service, Epe Station, on arrival at the scene discovered that both vehicles had head-on collision as they travelled in opposite directions to Lekki and from Epe respectively.

"The crew swiftly doused the raging fire from the accidental spillage of contents from the tanker and recovered four bodies from both vehicles."

Three of the bodies were recovered from the tanker and one from the trailer.

