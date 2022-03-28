Uganda: IOM Extends Covid Vaccination Support to Amuru, Kyotera Districts

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has extended support to the ministry of Health to support Covid-19 vaccination in Amuru and Kyotera districts.

The Shs 80m donation package is part of the logistics and supply chain support that IOM has been providing to the districts to support the Covid-19 vaccination campaigns. It includes vaccines storage equipment and supplies such as pharmaceuticals; refrigerators, advertising screens, vaccine carriers, cooler boxes and syringe disposal containers other supplies included laptops, plastic tables, plastic chairs, umbrellas, megaphones, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The items were procured under an IOM Project funded by Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). Since October 2021, IOM has been working to enhance equitable access to Covid-19 vaccination in Amuru and Kyotera districts - specifically targeting vulnerable populations including migrants in hard to reach areas.

IOM Uganda chief of mission Sanusi Tejan Savage and honorary Swiss consul, Romina Roehler formally handed over the items at the IOM country office in Kampala on March 24.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Savage commended the ministry of Health and district authorities for welcoming and working well with the projects team to boost Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

"Our interventions in Amuru and Kyotera districts have contributed to blunting the myths and misconceptions surrounding Covid-19 and the vaccine and hence we have seen increased uptake of vaccine. In collaboration with the ministry of Health district authorities and community leaders, we conducted outreaches that have led to more than 43,000 individuals getting vaccinated including migrants," he said.

Savage said that although vaccination has emerged as a critical intervention to protect populations against adverse illness due to Covid-19, especially in combination with key behavioural interventions, uptake has remained low due to myths and misconceptions but also due to logistical challenges of getting vaccines to every community and eligible individual.

According to IOM, the project registered accomplishments including holding 40 vaccination sensitization community meetings attended by a total of 1,157 people and providing logistical and mobilization support for 43 vaccination outreaches where at least 43,000 people were vaccinated.

