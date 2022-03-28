Tanzania: Singeli Genre Leaves Hallmark At Expo 2020

TANZANIAN music genre Singeli is fast gaining global conquest in Dubai, the venue of the highly successful Expo 2020.

Tanzanian pavilion showcased the youthful upcoming music genre in its pavilion during the Expo 2020 and it heads to climax on March 31 this year.

Sholo Mwamba and Saraphina Michael are the artistes who officially stamped the genre on the global face and won the hearts of multinationals attending the ongoing Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Their performance gave further mileage to country's Bongo Flava and Singeli genres at the global level stage whose audience are people from all over the universe gathered there for business explorations.

Sholo Mwamba who spoke to music fans upon his return said the world has accepted the music genre since it is entertaining, danceable and good for exercising bodies.

"Fans adored the music and its dance," he said upon his arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The Expo 2020 has been rewarding to Tanzanians as since the end of January 2022, they have been allowed to travel to the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) after the country lifted a ban it had imposed on all inbound and transit passenger flights.

The lifting of the ban is a huge relief to thousands of travellers from Tanzania as the Emirates Airline Country Manager, Majid Al Falasi confirmed that Tanzanians involved in business and arts sectors are now free to travel to Dubai.

According to Al Falasi Dubai remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations, and just last year the city welcomed almost 8 million overnight visitors.

He said growth has been complemented with Expo 2020, the first global mega-event to happen since the onset of the pandemic, which has truly been a celebration of the best in global business, culture, music, family entertainment and so much more.

It's proven to be a magnet for drawing in visitors, as well as repeat stays to the city because of the diversity of experience it offers in one place.

"It was easy to go to Emirates, we didn't get any trouble," said Sholo Mwamba but the Emirates country's manager, Al Falasi said it is even easier.

"Today fully vaccinated Tanzanian passengers no longer need a pre-departure PCR test, just their vaccination certificate.

"As we approach the Expo climax on March 31, there is still plenty for Tanzania visitors to see and do at the Expo," he said.

The manager said the Tanzanian Pavillion is located in the Mobility District and there one will experience authentic African cuisine.

"I would encourage Tanzanians to visit the Alkebulan food hall which has the greatest chefs from Africa who have curated some of our best delicacies for the world.

At the Emirates Airline's futuristic pavilion, Tanzanians will get the chance to design their own aircraft. Using an ultra-haptic interface, one can create their own design and decide on the type of engine, wings, range and livery of one's jet.