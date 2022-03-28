Tanzania: Samatta - Young Blood Worthy

TAIFA Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta is delighted to see many young faces in the squad saying it will help the coach to create new generation of players.

He made the remarks recently in Dar es Salaam as he is part of the 28-member national team brigade drilling for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and African Nations Championship (CHAN) games.

The country's flag carriers have stepped up preparations for the two heavyweight contests and are set to play their last international friendly match against Sudan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

"I think what the coach has done to call many young players in the team is a good thing because he is creating a competitive side for the next generation.

"Each generation in football has got its own players that is why transition is always important to be respected," said Samatta who scored the second goal when his side defeated Central African Republic 3-1 in the first signal testing match.

It was an entertaining friendly game to watch with Taifa Stars dictating terms throughout the encounter as many new young players were given a platform to showcase their talent to the nation.

The team's overall good performance delighted the Head Coach Kim Poulsen who said he was satisfied with his charges but he urged them to stir up focus especially when under attack.

"There is one point I think we need to step up which is the way we defend. I think we need to take some steps forward when it comes to concentration and focus because sometimes, we become too relaxed when defending.

"This is a bad habit maybe you can get away with it when you play a weak team but if you play international ones and you make such mistakes, your opponents can smell and take advantage of it, so that is one of the areas we need to work at," said Poulsen.

He again pointed out that he was satisfied with the performance from new faces saying he wants each and every player to understand that to go to the AFCON finals, "we do not need 11 players but close to 30 players hence sometimes, they will be on the bench."

"For me, a good picture of that is what Mpole did. He was on the bench for almost 80 minutes and when he came on, he was ready to do the work and he finished the game with a wonderful goal as well. That is the kind of mentality and attitude we need our players to have," remarked Poulsen.

Initially, Botswana who were also included in a list of teams to face Taifa Stars in the unfolding FIFA calendar friendly, pulled out since during a FIFA break, a team is supposed to play two international friendly encounters and not three as planned.