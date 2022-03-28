Tanzania: Yanga to Drill Squad in Mafunzo Duel

YOUNG Africans have described their friendly match against Isles' Mafunzo as a perfect test ahead of their 19th round match of NBC Premier League against Azam on April 6th.

On March 30th, Yanga will host Mafunzo at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam to stir up the squad as part of preparations for the coming encounter.

In his remarks on Saturday, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said the friendly game will help to restore match fitness to the players after the end of FIFA International break.

"Mafunzo are currently occupying the second place in Zanzibar Premier League and have a good reputation of representing well Zanzibar in international competitions and we believe they will give us a good drill before facing Azam," he said.

Additionally, Bumbuli disclosed that picking Mafunzo was recommended by the team's technical bench basing on their competitiveness hence calling football fraternity to come at the venue in a big number to enjoy the game.

"We have never played against Mafunzo as such; we expect to have a great match because it will be the first time for the two sides to meet. We also approached KMKM for a friendly duel but they have other programmes," he said.

He then reiterated that their target this season is to clinch the Premier League title saying every match they play is driving them closer to the championship that is why they thrive to stamp success in most encounters they engage in.

Ahead of their next league match with Azam, Bumbuli said they are well prepared to pocket vital three points from the match so as to enhance their race towards the league's throne.

"We have a good record against Azam at their Azam Complex and wherever they will take us there we bag three maximum points from them.

"As a club, our mission of claiming the league title remains unchanged and the confidence to achieve that is growing game after game," Bumbuli said.

From their 18 matches, Yanga lead the table with 48 points as they intensify their race towards winning the season's championship.

They are the only side yet to taste defeat while their traditional rivals and defending champions Simba occupy the second slot with 37 points, though they have one game in hand.

Azam remain glued to third spot with 28 points from 18-game outings while Namungo and Mbeya City complete the top-five package with 25 points apiece.