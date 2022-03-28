Tanzania: PAC Wants Intervention in 3bn/ - Fisheries Lab Project

PARLIAMENTARY Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery to support Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI) to complete a state-of-the-art laboratory project which is expected to boost the country's blue economy drive.

PAC members toured the 3bn/- project located at Kunduchi in the outskirt of Dar es Salaam over the weekend to inspect its progress under the criteria of 'value for money' and subsequently advise the government over the plan.

Briefing reporters at TAFIRI premises, the Committee Vice Chairperson Japhet Hasunga said delays to complete projects increase the cost, calling upon the ministry to intervene in the project which will be helpful as the nation throws its weight on its plan towards exploring available opportunities in the blue economy in the near future.

"In order to get other financial sources, this project should be closely administered. The modern laboratory will boost the country's plan in implementing its blue economy drive," Mr Hasunga noted.

After intense debate between PAC and TAFIRI management, Hasunga added, members of both parties unanimously agreed that the value of the project was 3bn/- and not 2.6bn/- as it was initially estimated in the bill of quantity.

Mr Hasunga (CPA), who also doubles as Vwawa MP, said until when PAC members visited the facility, the project's primary objective was not yet attained since there was no laboratory equipment installed in the completed buildings.

He, therefore, advised the ministry to throw its weight behind the project to enable the institute to purchase required equipment for the modern lab to start operations.

On his part, Dr Rashid Tamatamah, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries who is in-charge of the Fisheries sector, said after completion of the project, the lab will help the country to identify the amount of fish species in its water bodies.

Currently, some samples are being sent abroad for further research hence when the project is accomplished, some cost will be scrapped.

However, Dr Tamatamah promised to put all committee's recommendations into consideration to achieve the project's main goals.