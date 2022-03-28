Tanzania: Tanzanite Bridge Turns Dar Into Eye Catching Destination

THE Tanzanite Bridge serves as a standing landmark which has transformed the city of Dar es Salaam into an attractive tourist destination, said Korea EXIM Bank Chief Representative in Tanzania Ms Jo Younkyoung.

With attractive features, the four-lane bridge is not only eye-catching, but enables the cars to navigate easily and hence, avert traffic jams.

Ms Younkyoung disclosed this during the grand opening of the Tanzanite Bridge and its linking lanes in Dar es Salaam, this week, noting that the execution of the project is aimed to mitigate traffic along the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road and enhance the economic development of the country and city dwellers.

"After its opening on February 1, this year its aim has been accomplished as no long traffic has been witnessed with many people walking and taking pictures at the bridge," said Ms Younkyoung.

She observed that the Tanzanite Bridge and its connecting roads have been successfully completed through the profound cooperation between the government and the responsible ministry.

According to her, the 1.03 km bridge is currently the longest bridge in Tanzania and largest development project funded by the Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) within the country.

Other major bridges in the country include the Mkapa Bridge across the Rufiji (970 metres), Jakaya Kikwete Bridge (River Malagarasi: 275 metres), Nyerere Bridge (Across Kigamboni Creek: 680 metres), and John Pombe Magufuli Bridge at Busisi, Lake Victoria (3,200 metres), meaning that upon completion Magufuli Bridge in Mwanza will be the longest overpass in the country.

The Kilombero Bridge in Ifakara is also called the 384metres Magufuli Bridge.

"I expect the bridge to serve as an important landmark in continuing to grow the good friendship between South Korea and Tanzania," she said.

For his part, the Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Rogatus Mativila, disclosed that the 1.03km Bridge comprises of approach roads including 500 metres Kenyatta Road, and Toure Road (2.5 km), Ufukoni Road connecting Ally Hassan Mwinyi and Barrack Obama (125 metres), Barack Obama (1.2km) and a new road connecting the bridge and Barrack Obama along the Agakhan Hospital 680 metres.

He noted that the project has been executed by South Korean builder GS E&C at cost of over 107 million US dollars which is equivalent to 243.7bn/-.

"The project, which was expected to be implemented within three years with October 2021 being set as a completion date, saw the completion deadline being extended to December 27, 2021 due to the impacts of Covid-19," said Eng Mativila.

The CEO indicated that the bridge was first opened for people's use on February 1, 2022 and will be under the watch of the contractor for three years up to December 28, 2024 in the case of any technical challenges.

He noted that Korean Yushin Engineering Corporation was responsible for the feasibility and supervision of the construction work in collaboration with Afrisa Consulting Engineering of Tanzania at the cost of over 3.4 million US dollar equivalent to over 7.7bn/-.

Eng Mativila also disclosed that the project created around 960 jobs out of which 886 jobs (92 per cent) were Tanzanians and 74 jobs (equal to 8 per cent) were foreign experts.

In undertaking the project, graduate and continuing university and college students were given an opportunity for training to increase their skills, helping to boost the development of the country.