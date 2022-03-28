Angola: Health Minister Recommends Supervision of Drug Distribution

Luanda — Angolan minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta asked Saturday collaboration in the supervision of the management of medicines in hospitals, to prevent patients from being forced to buy medicines outside public health facilities.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to Luanda's municipal hospitals, the minister said everyone, ranging from patients to media, should exercise supervision to avoid that patients be forced to buy medicines outside the health facilities.

Accompanied by Luanda governor Ana Paula de Carvalho and Secretaries of State Leonardo Inocência and Franco Mufinda, the minister said that despite the challenges, the important thing is never to sit back, adding that the most varied levels of assistance are being worked on.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that, together with members of the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL), the Ministry of Health has been paying visits to the municipalities, having noted the need for reinforcement of medicines in some health units.

"We have been interacting with the population and showing that we have medicines in the health units. There is no need to give them a prescription to buy the medicines outside," she added.

At the municipal hospital in Cacuaco, the minister delivered an anesthesia machine to the obstetrics surgery center, in order to revive the place that has been closed for some time.