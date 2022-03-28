Angola: Over 2,000 Km Roads Paved in Southern Region

Luanda — At least 2,650 km roads benefitted from asphalt pavement in the country's southern region until 2021. The region covers the provinces of Huíla, Cuando Cubango, Namibe and Cunene.

Of the total number of paved roads, 1,012 kilometers were in Huíla, 594 in Cuando Cubango, 572 in Namibe and 472 in Cunene, said the Secretary of State for Public Works, Carlos dos Santos.

Carlos dos Santos put the global budget at 159 billion kwanzas.

Among the paved sections, he pointed out the National Road 120 (Omala/Cuvelai section), in Cunene, with a length of 86 kilometers; National Road 280 (Menongue/Cuchi - 105 km), Cuando Cubango; National Road 104 (Bibala/Lola - 76 km), in Namibe.

The Secretary of State, who was speaking at the third edition of CaféCIPRA" event, held on Friday, announced plans for the construction of another 2,152 kilometers by 2024 in those localities.

He said the goal will be to pave a total of 10,917 kilometers of roads, after 2024, in the four provinces, if financial or budgets so allow.

As for the housing project, Carlos dos Santos pointed out the conclusion of satellite cities in the four provinces - Namibe, Huíla, Cunene and Cuando Cubango - estimated at 324.9 billion kwanzas.

This week's CaféCIPRA gathered members of civil society, journalists, among other guests.