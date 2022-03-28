Angola: Over 2,000 Km Roads Paved in Southern Region

6 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 2,650 km roads benefitted from asphalt pavement in the country's southern region until 2021. The region covers the provinces of Huíla, Cuando Cubango, Namibe and Cunene.

Of the total number of paved roads, 1,012 kilometers were in Huíla, 594 in Cuando Cubango, 572 in Namibe and 472 in Cunene, said the Secretary of State for Public Works, Carlos dos Santos.

Carlos dos Santos put the global budget at 159 billion kwanzas.

Among the paved sections, he pointed out the National Road 120 (Omala/Cuvelai section), in Cunene, with a length of 86 kilometers; National Road 280 (Menongue/Cuchi - 105 km), Cuando Cubango; National Road 104 (Bibala/Lola - 76 km), in Namibe.

The Secretary of State, who was speaking at the third edition of CaféCIPRA" event, held on Friday, announced plans for the construction of another 2,152 kilometers by 2024 in those localities.

He said the goal will be to pave a total of 10,917 kilometers of roads, after 2024, in the four provinces, if financial or budgets so allow.

As for the housing project, Carlos dos Santos pointed out the conclusion of satellite cities in the four provinces - Namibe, Huíla, Cunene and Cuando Cubango - estimated at 324.9 billion kwanzas.

This week's CaféCIPRA gathered members of civil society, journalists, among other guests.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X