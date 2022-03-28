Tunisia: 'Parliament's Activities Are Suspended,' Insists President Kais Saied

Tunis/Tunisia — "The activities of parliament are suspended. Anyone who dreams of turning back the clock is delusional and his pipe dreams will never come true," President Kais Saied said at his meeting Saturday with Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Anyone seeking to meet (in the parliament) has to "join a spaceship," he further indicated, recalling that "any decision emanating from this parliament is null and void. It belongs neither to this space, nor to history and geography," he pointed out.

The President's remarks come as Rached Ghannouchi, speaker of of the parliament whose activities are suspended, had called for a plenary session on Monday, March 28, to consider the parliament's agenda for the coming period.

MPs, including Walid Jalled, Mustapha Ben Ahmed, Noomen El Euch and Hassouna Nasfi, had recently called for a plenary session to discuss a constitutional alternative that would put an end to the emergency measures and lay the foundations for a national dialogue leading to early parliamentary and presidential elections.