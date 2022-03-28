Tunisia: New Members of INPT Sworn in Before Prime Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — The new members of the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture (INPT), on Saturday, were sworn in before Prime Minister Najla Bouden, in the presence of President of the Authority Fethi Jarrey.

The renewal of the composition of the Authority concerns four categories (civil society and human rights organisations, Specialist in child protection, doctors and retired judges).

They are Sabeur Ben Abderrazak Amri, Haythem Ben Mekki Ben Chaabane and Saloua Bent Mohamed Barra in the category civil society and human rights organistions.

Rabeb Bent Noureddine Ayari in the category Specialist in Child Protection.

Lazhar Ben Brahim Khanchani and Sadok Ben Brahim Laamari in the category of retired magistrate.

Abir Bent Mohamed Aissaoui (151 votes) and Boutheina Bent Sahbi Louhichi in the category of doctors.

Presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment of all state institutions to strengthen the protection of human rights and individual and public freedoms, vowing to fight against any violation of human dignity.

The composition of the authority is renewed by half, every three years, according to the Organic Law on the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture.

The Authority is composed of 16 members elected by parliament.

Its main mission is to organise visits to arrest and detention centres, disseminate a culture of combating torture, collect data, receive complainants and collect their testimony. It is also an advisory body.

In 2013, the National Constituent Assembly adopted the Organic Law No. 2013-43 of October 21, 2013 on the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture.