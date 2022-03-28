Tunisia: Echaâb Movement Points to Two Scenarios to Address Political Crisis

27 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The political roadmap of the second congress of the Echaâb movement provides for two "electoral scenarios", Ali Ben Aoun, chairperson of the 2nd Congress of the party told TAP on the sidelines of the second day in Hammamet.

Either the success of the elections announced by the President of the Republic, or failure.

Faced with these two scenarios, the party must be ready, said the chairperson of the conference, reporting an "agreement" within the party on the need to actively contribute to the two upcoming events, including the parliamentary elections.

This is a "conditional" agreement, he pointed out. There is need to review the electoral system, including the status and role of opinion polls and the future political system.

Regarding the authority that should oversee the electoral process, Ali Ben Aoun said he was against a possible role of the independent higher authority for elections (ISIE) or the Ministry of Interior in the next legislative polls, suggesting tasking a "civil judicial institution" with this mission.

The chairperson of the 2nd Congress of the party also said that the Echaâb movement is in favour of a "national dialogue" with organisations and progressive forces, noting that the national consultation launched by the Head of State is "insufficient."

