Mauritius: Presentation of Prizes of the National Inter Region Scrabble Competition

press release

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation organised, today, the National Inter Region Scrabble Competition at the Foyer High Ceiling Hall, in Cote d'Or National Sports Complex.

The tournament was based on the Duplicate Scrabble, a variant of the board game, where all the players are faced with the same draw of letters at each time and at the end of the game, the player who scores the most points is proclaimed the winner.

Some 20 participants, aged between 14 and 35 years old and who qualified from 10 regions across the country, played simultaneously in the tournament. After the final score of all players were tallied at the end of the game, Mr Arvin Ramsahye from Savanne, with the highest score, emerged as the winner.

Ms Zaynab Elahee from Upper Plaines Wilhems obtained the second higher score, followed by Mr Kenraj Beeharry from Upper Plaines Wilhems. Mr Jean Michel Lacour from Grand Port came fourth and Mr Nasweer Elaheebuksh from Savanne, fifth.

The grand winner was offered a sports equipment voucher amounting to Rs 8,000, while those who placed 2nd and 3rd were rewarded with vouchers of Rs 6,000, and Rs 4,000, respectively. There were also vouchers of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 for the players who ranked 4th and 5th in the tournament.

Remitting the trophies and awards to the best players, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, rejoiced in the number of young people interested in world play who had thus chosen to play competitive scrabble.

Minister Toussaint also commended the organising team for such an endeavour and encouraged them to come up with more such competition.