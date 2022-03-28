Tanzania: Mara River Water Safe-Experts Insist

A TEAM of experts formed last week to provide expert opinion on the findings of the contamination in Mara River has said that there are no toxic chemicals detected and the water is safe for use in various activities.

The team of experts was formed recently by Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment) Dr Selemani Jafo to go through the findings of the Mara River contamination report and submit expert opinion and its implementation plan.

Releasing the experts' report findings, the team Chairman Prof Samwel Manyele said laboratory findings on the samples taken show that the amount of harzadous chemicals in Mara River is small compared to the standards set by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards and the World Health Organisation for human consumption.

He said the in-situ measurement of the samples taken in the water wells within the Mara River wetland areas have it that the water is safe but needs to be treated before use as it is the case with water tapped or drawn by water authorities from other sources for human consumption.

The team of experts said they found out the main cause behind Mara River contamination is due to mud which are a result of decomposed organic matters in the wetlands mostly due to huge amount of papyrus weeds, livestock and wild animal faeces in the area.

Prof Manyele said in their scientific study they realised that the fish died due to lack of oxygen and not chemicals.

He explained that lack of oxygen in the river was caused by decomposed invasive weeds that led to decrease in oxygen in the water, killing aquatic organisms, mostly fish said Prof Manyele.

Moreover, he said, the black colour of water in Mara River may remain for some time until when it starts raining.

The water, he said, had the traces of oil and grease which are due to vegetation in the wetlands, dismissing claims that suggested that petroleum products had infiltrated the water body.

The committee advised the government to see how best it could engage the communities along the Mara River and the wetland areas to see how best they could use the weeds for economic purposes.

The committee also advised the government to conduct evaluation of the River wetland areas and see if the areas could be preserved and conserved as protected sites.

The committee also recommended for earmarking of the range of lands to meet the demand of the green pastures for livestock so that they do not invade the wetland which is the sources of water to numerous rivers.

On March 13, 2020, Dr Jafo formed the team of experts to investigate causes that led to contamination of water in the Mara River after water in the river released foul smell and water resources, including fish, were spotted to have died.

The Mara River basin covers a surface of 13,504 sq km, of which about 65 percent is located in Kenya and 35 per cent in Tanzania.