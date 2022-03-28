Tanzania: Right Activists Commend Samia's Administration

THE Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her commitment to improve human rights and democracy in the country during her one year in office.

The activists equally hailed Samia for directing law enforcement organs, police in particular to curb, maintain order while observing people's safety and rights.

THDRC National Coordinator, Advocate Onesmo Olengurumwa made the remarks in his speech this week at the ongoing United Nations Human Rights Council's 49th regular session on universal periodic review taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

"We appreciate and welcome human rights improvements since President Samia assumed office, one year ago, as well as her goodwill, and that of the Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, to uphold human rights and democracy in Mainland and Zanzibar," he said.

He added: "We call upon the leaders to maintain and extend the same will to other areas pertaining to human rights, democracy and the rule of law which is vital for sustainable development."

Advocate Olengurumwa added that THRDC and other human rights defenders in Tanzania acknowledge the government's engagement with the UN Universal periodic review session and its high level of cooperation with civil society and human rights defenders (HRDs) ahead of and during its third review.

"As members of civil society and human rights defenders, we are ready to continue working together with the government to follow up on all recommendations received and implement them. We once again applaud and encourage the government to reconsider its position on recommendations".

Mr Olengurumwa also called the government to ratify additional international instruments, such as the Convention Against Torture, and recommend the establishment of an independent oversight body to ensure and promote accountability in law enforcement organs, including the Tanzania Police Force.