Tanzania: Mwinyi Touts Political Tolerance in Building Unity

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi on Saturday graced Chama Cha Mapinduzi Parents Wing forum to mark its 67th anniversary calling upon members to show maximum political tolerance against piquing words from the opposition.

"Let us refrain from counter attacks, so as to maintain peace and stability. The only intelligent way is to work harder and promote peace," said President Mwinyi as he appealed to CCM leaders and fans to ignore the fiery and inflammatory language used against them.

He challenged CCM members and people in general that they have the responsibility to embrace peace and stability, noting that responding to attacks may endanger the existing political stability under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Dr Mwinyi who is also Member of the CCM Executive Committee emphasized at the Parents Wing forum held at Amani in Unguja that it is unfortunate some people are attempting to derail CCM leaders from peaceful building of the nation by uttering piquing statements.

"Let us not be provoked, concentrate on individual and national development. Never waste time on issues that tend to take us back to days when political hatred was high," Dr Mwinyi said.

Some members and leaders of the ACT-Wazalendo among others Mr Ismail Jussa have recently claimed in public rallies that President Mwinyi has done little in strengthening the GNU particularly failing to 'top-down' the policy.

Dr Mwinyi informed the party members and the public that CCM has a great responsibility, compared to others, to protect and promote GNU, peace, unity and stability, and focus on implementing the party's 2020/2025 elections manifesto, development plan and vision 2050, and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Mwinyi also advised the members to focus on the upcoming inter-party elections so that the party can get better leaders in all its wings, capable of moving CCM forward especially in the 2025 general elections.

"Let us show commitment in addressing Gender Based Violence (GBV) and this should include educating children on ways to protect themselves from abuse in families and schools," he said as the CCM Parent Wing National chairperson Dr Edmund Mndolwa said that they have been implementing well its objectives including ensuring CCM wins all elections.

"This is elections year for the party, lets ensure we get the right people to lead us," Dr Mndolwa said as the Deputy Secretary General of CCM- Zanzibar Dr Abdalla Juma Sadalla 'Mabodi' asked the President not to be disturbed by the provocative statements and mocks from some people including ACT-Wazalendo party members.

Dr Mabodi accused some opposition and ACT-Wazalendo who form GNU for ignoring efforts being taken by President Mwinyi in building the country economically, socially, and politically, and that the only answer for now is to increase hard work that will lead to positive changes in peoples' lives.

The CCM Parents forum, an event attended by about two hundred people, was among several activities lined-up to celebrate the wing's successes in the past six decades, and that the 'Blue Economy' was among the agenda lined up for discussion.