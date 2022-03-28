Tanzania: Major Step in Transport Sector

TIMELY issuance of the development budget for the Ministry of Works and Transport during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's one year in office has improved the performance of sectors under the docket.

This was said by the deputy minister for Works and Transport who is in charge of the Transport sector Mr Fredy Mwakibete, saying so far, the ministry has received the whole budget that was allocated for the year 2021/2022.

He said during the year under review, the transport sector was allocated 2.12tri/- for development projects and some 91.71bn/- was budgeted for other charges.

"The disbursement has been done even before completion of the financial year, meaning that all the projects that were left during the administration of the fifth phase government have been carried on," he said.

Adding, "The government has completed some of the projects while carrying on others whose implementation is at different stages".

Mr Mwakibete also commended President Samia for her dedication to ensuring all the projects are properly implemented, assuring that the ministry will continue supervising the projects for timely completion and at high standards.

He mentioned some of the projects that have been completed including the construction of Magomeni Kota housing that has 644 units as well as the Tanzanite Bridge, both in Dar es Salaam region.

Some of the ongoing projects include the Kigongo- Busisi Bridge in the Mwanza region, the Construction of Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP).

"The government also undertook major improvement at the Tanzania Ports Authority whereas a total of 500bn/- had been injected for expansion and procurement of equipment to be used at ports," he said during a virtual meeting held to discuss achievement of the transport sector during one year of President Samia in office.

Speaking during the meeting, TPA Director-General, Mr Eric Hamisi said within one year of President Samia, TPA has managed to handle a total of 4,564 ships out of the targeted 3,860 vessels.

"This is equivalent to an increase of 17.1 per cent compared to 3,899 ships that were handled by TPA during the corresponding period of the year 2020/2021," he said.

Speaking of cargo handling, Mr Hamisi said between March last year and February 2022, TPA handled a total of 19.25 million tonnes which is an increase of 11.4 per cent as compared to 17.2 million tonnes that were handled in the same period of the year 2020/2021.

According to him, 90 per cent of all the cargo was handled at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

Moreover, TPA handled a total of 776,786 containers, up by 4 per cent of the target that was set at 745,845.

The number of containers that were handled in the past 12 months were up by 18 per cent compared to 654,441 that were handled during a corresponding period of the year 2020/2021.

"We have also increased the number of vehicles handled from 181,492 to 185,522 of which 70 per cent are in transit to neighbouring countries," he explained, adding that next week the port of Dar es Salaam will receive a large ship carrying a total of 39,000 vehicles.

For his part, Macrice Mbodo, Acting Chief Postmaster General of Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC), said for the first time since independence, Tanzania has been elected as a member of all Universal Postal Union decision-making bodies, which means that the nation participates in the postal ministerial conference to develop a global postal strategy.

"This is as a result of President Samia's efforts to improve relations between our nation and other countries. "TPC has also been offered the opportunity to chair the governing body committee that deals with global internet business issues," he stated.

Another milestone over the period, according to Mr Mbodo, was the establishment of an online marketing platform, with 800 large and small businesses registering at the online postal service to sell various products as of March this year.

Another milestone in one year was the establishment of one-stop service centres to facilitate the delivery of various government services to the public, with about 11,000 individuals receiving services at the two centres in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma from September 2021.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) Engineer Rogatus Mativila said during the period they have been able to pay the supervisors and contractors of all road projects on time.

"There were debts on various road projects in the country, amounting to 750bn/ - but the government has paid over 450bn/ - since President Samia came to power," he said.

Eng Mativila said there are new strategic road projects underway including the construction of Msalato International Airport, a 120.8-km multinational road construction project from Mkange - Tungamaa - Pangani.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (TABOA) Executive Secretary, James Lumbwete said President Samia has become the first President to listen to the grievances of transporters, issue directives that directly affect the industry, and begin working on some of the challenges.