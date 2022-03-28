Somalia: Farmajo Meets With Security Chiefs After Al-Shabaab Attacks

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, met with the Governor of Benadir Region, Commanders of the Armed Forces, Police, Corrections, and Security Services and instructed them to strengthen security in the country and in the capital.

The President listened to reports from the Somali Police Force and the Somali National Security Forces on the preliminary investigations into last week's terrorist attacks in Mogadishu and Beledweyne, highlighting the importance of the Force stepping up its operations and vigilance, as the country In the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan, the government has in recent years succeeded in thwarting and thwarting terrorist plots this month.

"We are at war with a ruthless enemy that threatens our security and our very existence. The Al Shabaab terrorists we are fighting are working to massacre the Somali people, wherever they have the opportunity, so we must always be on high alert, and work closely with our people who support you with intelligence and intelligence. holders ".

The President of the Republic instructed the Commanders of the Armed Forces, to reassure the Somali people during the security operations, as well as to strengthen cooperation and integration between the security agencies and the community, to enhance the cooperation and trust of the people. hold their brave armies.