Malawi: Govt Eyes One-Third Cut On Greenhouse Glass Effect for Cement Production

The Minister of Mining Dr. Albert Mbawala has expressed government optimism that limestone calcined clay cement technology will cut greenhouse glass effect for cement production by one-third.

Mbawala made the sentiments during the launch of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement Project.

State Vice President Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima presided over the event, which took place at the Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Mbawala said the project is in line with the manifesto of the Tonse Alliance-led government, which aims to promote job creation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment of the citizenry.

He said the goal of this project is to strengthen the environmental-friendly building material sector in Malawi by focusing on two building material areas, which are the walling materials and cement.

The minister further disclosed that the project will involve use of locally available geological resources such as lime stones, gypsum and other industrial minerals that are suitable for the successful implementation of the project.

"My ministry is looking forward to supporting the mining sector to grow by establishing partnership with any development partners in the exploration of strategic and high valued minerals to support agriculture in the production of fertilizers.

"In order to operationalize this project, a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] between my Ministry of Mining through the Geological Survey and GIZ under the More Income and Employment in Rural Areas in Malawi [MIERA] has been developed," said Mbawala.

He stated that the MoU will ensure a streamlined relationship between the parties clearly delineating the roles and responsibilities of each party for the mutual collaboration in the project saying the MoU is under review and will be signed shortly.

Mbawala therefore commended GIZ for organizing the workshop as the benefits of the project will go a long way towards the promotion of locally available use of geological resources in an environmentally friendly manner for economic growth of the country through job creation and entrepreneurship.

"Let us collaborate further to ensure that the project that commenced a couple of years ago comes to fruition," he said.