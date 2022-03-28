Malawi: Minister Kazako Calls for ICT Advancement in Afralti Member Countries

The Minister of Information and Digitilisation, Gospel Kazako, has called upon African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (Afralti) member states to advance Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) that responds to African needs.

Kazako made a call in Lilongwe this week during the opening of 63rd Afralti Governance Council meeting.

He said the future and growth African economies depends on ICT.

"Our governments and people on this continent expect our ICT sector to move with the rest of the world through adoption of various ICT related innovations," he said.

Kazako said he expected the body to come up with various innovative training programs and capacity building interventions that must continue to respond to ICT needs and expectations of both players and users of ICT services in Africa.

Afralti Chief Executive Officer, William Baraza, said the institution will promote digitalization in Africa in their new strategic plan which is being developed.

"We need the body to become a world centre of excellence through new ideas," he said.

However, during the meeting, Malawi through Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) assumed the chairmanship of the council taking over from Uganda.

MACRA Board Chairperson, Stanley Khaila, assured that MACRA will continue leveling the playing field so that consumers enjoy cheaper and more affordable ICT materials.

"Currently, all operators have this agenda and together we will work tirelessly until data significantly falls to the benefit of all," he said.

At the same time, Khaila said they will ensure that they deploy fair and effective regulations on the market.

MACRA goal is to have a stable environment to attract investment and ensure universal access to commutation services at affordable prices.

Afralti is an ICT training hub based in Kenya with country membership if Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, eSwatini, Zambia and Mozambique.