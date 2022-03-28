Malawi: Blantyre Tops in HIV Prevalence Rate

Officials from National Aids Commission (NAC) say the number of people infected by HIV and AIDS has drastically gone down in the past 10 years.

Tione Chilemba, Head of Coordination at NAC said the HIV prevalence rate has gone down to 8.6 percent from 20 percent 10 years ago.

But Chalemba said Blantyre continues to top the list of districts in Malawi with high HIV/AIDS prevalence rate.

The HIV prevalence rate in Blantyre, according to Chilemba, is almost 20 percent.

Half of the population, said Chalemba, are girls in between the age of 14 to 24, a development Chilemba has attributed to poverty influenced by urbanization.

Meanwhile, Funny Kanojerera, the Deputy Mayor for Blantyre City has disclosed that they have been doubling their efforts aimed taming rising urbanization from neighboring districts of Chiradzulu, Thyolo and Mulanje.