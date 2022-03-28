Liberia: Weah Urges UAE to Tap Into Tourism, Fishery Sectors

President George Manneh Weah has told the Government and People of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) that Liberia seeks to expand its potential in many areas, including the mining sector, urging the UAE to come to Liberia and tap into these traditional and virgin sectors.

Speaking at the Liberia National Day Program at the Expo 2020 Dubai Expedition Center in the United Arab Emirates on 25 March 2022, President Weah said the emerging fields of tourism, agriculture and fisheries are ones that have yet to be exploited.

"I, therefore, use this opportunity to urge my UAE brothers to come to Liberia and tap into these traditional and virgin sectors, which will, in turn, help us fill Liberia's huge infrastructure deficit and foster economic development," said President Weah.

"I invite you to join us in developing a prosperous business climate in Liberia," he noted.

President Weah stated that the UAE is home to him, explaining that his experiences in that country inspired him to get involved with leadership in Liberia.

To bring about change and to improve the lives of his people, President Weah said he seeks to maintain that relationship with his brothers - particularly the ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince of Abu-Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Sheikh Mohammed has been there with me ever since when I signed for Al Jazira Football Club about 20 years ago in Abu Dhabi. I consider him a brother and a dear friend," said President Weah.

He expressed confidence that the unique relationship they share will continue to be beneficial to both their countries and that the bilateral ties that bound both countries will be further strengthened.

"Liberia, as you know, has just launched the year-long celebration of its Bicentennial Anniversary - marking 200 years since the arrival of freed slaves on our shores. That journey laid the foundation for Liberia," he told his UAE counterpart.

"So as we showcase our potential on this National Day, we want to inform all participating countries that Liberia is open for business and that the potential can be transformative and mutual," he continued.

Together, President Weah said, they can make Expo 2020 Dubai an unforgettable experience that will inspire both present and future generations.

He assured the counterparts that Liberia looks forward to working in close collaboration with the United Arab Emirates to deliver on the promise of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He said he was honored to be at the Expo 2020 Dubai at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to attend the Liberia National Day Celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was celebrated in 2022 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

He thanked the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai for the gracious hospitality provided to him and his delegation since their arrival in Dubai and the excellent arrangements that had been made for their comfort and safety.

"As you are aware, Expo 2020 Dubai has brought together 192 countries, with visitors from all around the world, under the central theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."

"With three additional sub-themes of "Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability," it has convened the global community here in Dubai, and is inspiring people around the world to work together in new ways to create a sustainable future," said President Weah.

Being the first mega-event of its kind in the Middle-Eastern region, President Weah said the Expo 2020 Dubai has also provided a unique global platform for presenting new and innovative solutions that have the potential to transform the lives of people of all races and backgrounds, in spite of the ongoing global economic and health challenges which face the world today.