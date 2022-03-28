Liberia: Dual Citizenship Gets a Boost, As Mcgill Pledges Government Commitment

State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel F. McGill has assured Liberians in the diaspora of government's commitment to passing the much-debated dual citizenship bill.

Speaking in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania over the weekend, McGill stated that the sustenance of peace and development in Liberia depends on the collective efforts of all Liberians, while at the same time indicating the government's plan to pass the dual citizenship Act in conformity to its once a Liberian, always a Liberian policy.

The State Minister who served as chief launcher for the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) Development Partnership Fund drive told his compatriots that Liberia needs all hands on deck irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and political persuasions.

The launch was part of the Union's 47th inaugural activities which saw Mr. J. Shiwoh Kamara and Madam Minerva Grant inducted into office as President and Vice President respectively.

"Liberia needs you. You are professionals of great potential for Liberia's growth and development. As we celebrate 200 years of existence, all of you in America and the diaspora are welcome to contribute your quota in whatever way", Mr. McGill reminded his compatriots.

He informed them of government's unwavering support to cooperate and collaborate with all for the good of the country.

Min. McGill further reassured ULAA's membership and Liberians in the diaspora that the Government of Liberia sees ULAA as a true partner and not an opposition group.

"Let me assure you here today, the Government of President Weah will work with the Senate for the passage of the Dual Citizenship Act", the Minister said.

As Government support to the fund drive aimed at creating economic growth and reduction of poverty in Liberia, Minister McGill pledged US$100,000.00.

Additionally, he promised that US$300,000.00 will be included in the next budget year for ULAA. This will be the first time for the Union to be captured in the Country's budget since its foundation in 1974.

For his part, the 47th president of ULAA commended the Government of Dr. Weah for promoting democracy in Liberia.

"Under my leadership, ULAA will partner with the Government of Liberia in its development agenda and for alleviation of poverty in Liberia", the ULAA boss said.

He said ULAA is not an opposition to the Government but a partner for the good country.

"We will engage the government constructively for the good of the country", Mr. Shiwoh maintained.

Min. McGill was accompanied by a cross-section of government officials including Liberia Ambassador to the United States, George Pattern, Gender Minister Williametta Piso Saydee-Tarr, National Oil Company of Liberia President Atty. Saifuah Mai-Gray and Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh.

The colorful ceremony was attended by US Congress Members and local state representatives, a cross-section of Liberians from in and around America and former officials of government including former presidential aspirants.