Eritrea: Outstanding Performance By Eritrean Cycling National Team

Asmara, 27 March 2022- The Eritrean Cycling National team that has been taking part at the Africa Cycling Championship 2022 in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, from 22 to 27 March grasped Gold Medal through Henok Mulubrahan at the final event held today, 27 March.

At the competition that covered 150.8 km and in which elite group and under 23 took part Henok Mulubrhan brought outstanding victory to his country and himself.

The national teams of South Africa and Algeria took second and third positions.

In the female's category the Eritrean national team finished the race with the first 20 competitors.

In the overall performance, the Eritrean National Team collected 15 medals including seven Gold, six Silver and two Bronze.

At the 18th Africa Cycling Championship 2022 national teams of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Rwanda, Mauritius, Nigeria, Benin, Ethiopia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Uganda and Namibia took part.

In related news, at a competition that covered 248.8 km in Belgium today, professional Eritrean road cyclist Biniam Girmay who ride for UCI World team intermarche, stood first.