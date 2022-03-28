Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections - Low Turnout in Kalaa El Kobra Till 10 A.m.

Tunis/Tunisia — The municipal by-elections in the municipality of Kalaâ El Kobra (governorate of Sousse), which started Sunday morning, recorded a low voter turnout as the rate did not exceed 1.23% until 10 a.m.

16 centres comprising 58 polling stations have been open since 8 a.m. to receive 30,118 citizens registered at the Sousse Independent Local Election Authority (IRIE), Coordinator of the IRIE Afef Jegham told TAP.

The aim is to elect a 30-member municipal council.

Two electoral lists are in the running for these municipal by-elections: The independent list "L'ambition nous rassemble" and Ennahdha movement's list.

The vote turnout rate for the security and military forces, which took place on Saturday, had not exceeded 3.57 %, Jegham specified.