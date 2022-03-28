South Africa: Removal of Landowner Consent Requirement a Slap in the Face of Mining-Affected Communities

analysis

Robert Krause and Zanele Malindi are based at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

Minster of environment, Barbara Creecy's recent revocation of the 2021 Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations Amendment is effectively reversing some of the very important progress communities have made in their ongoing fight for environmental justice and self-determination.

On 3 March 2022, mining-affected communities and the broader environmental justice sector woke up to the news that the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, had removed a vital protection for mining-affected communities.

The new amendment removes a requirement for mining companies to obtain the consent of landowners or persons in control of the land they wish to mine before applying for environmental authorisation for mining activities. Creecy's actions are likely to exacerbate the struggles of mining-affected communities across the country.

The message this sends is that our government prioritises the profits of mining houses over the land and environmental rights of mining-affected communities.

The minerals-energy complex has, since the 19th century, been at the heart of South Africa's unequal economic system, characterised by the colonial plunder of land that belongs to African communities, as well as slave-like working conditions for a largely migrant labour...