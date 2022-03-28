Ethiopia: IGAD Commends Ethiopia Warring Parties for Agreeing to Ceasefire

27 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Friday commended Ethiopia's warring parties for agreeing to a ceasefire.

In a press statement, Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of the East African bloc, said it welcomes the decision of the Government of Ethiopia to declare a humanitarian ceasefire and the reciprocal announcement by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to respect the cessation of hostilities.

"The Executive Secretary appeals to international partners to do all it takes to ensure that humanitarian assistance is scaled up and provided in a timely and predictable manner to the Tigray region and other regions affected by the prevailing situation of drought and food insecurity," the statement said.

"The Executive Secretary also calls on all the parties to actively pursue durable peace through all available mechanisms including the national dialogue and the good offices of the chairperson of the African Union and the leadership of IGAD," the statement further said.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian government announced an indefinite humanitarian ceasefire in its conflict with fighters aligned with the rebel group, the TPLF.

The TPLF announced early on Friday it will "cautiously" agree to the humanitarian ceasefire.

