At least six Galmudug soldiers were killed last night in clashes in Balli-Biri area on the northern outskirts of Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state.

The fighting erupted after Ahlu Sunna forces launched a surprise attack on two vehicles coming from the Galmudug presidential palace.

Ahlu Sunna forces also reportedly set fire to one of the vehicles used by the forces.

The situation is calm this morning, and no statement been released by the Galmudug state so far on the Ahlu Sunna attack.