Somalia: Kuwait Decries Attacks in Somalia

26 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kuwait flag close-up waving isolated white background realistic 3d illustration

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned and denounced a terrorist attack on Halane complex near Mogadishu International Airport in Somalia, which houses UN and foreign diplomatic missions, leaving a number of people dead or wounded.

The ministry said in a statement that the State of Kuwait stands with Somalia and backs all measures it may take to wipe out terrorism.

The ministry restated Kuwait's principled and relentless stance that rejects violence and terrorism while offering profound condolences to the victims' families and wishing swift recovery for the injured. (end)

