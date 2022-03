Rwanda premier league club Etincelles have suspended head coach Abdou Bizimana following a series of poor performances.

The Rubavu-based club are 14th on the league log with 21 points from 22 games and management are not pleased with the tactical ability of Bizimana.

Bizimana previously coached Gicumbi as well as Amagaju FC and this was his second stint with Etincelles in three years.

Etincelles will face AS Kigali after the international break.