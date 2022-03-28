Rwanda: 2022 Sprint Rally All Star Race On

Eight cars, eight motorycles and two Cross Cars are participating in the 2022 Sprint Rally All Star race in Rwamagana District.

The one-day Sprint Rally All Star is the first race that opens the National Rally Championships race calendar.

Some drivers to watch in the race include 2019 National Rally champion Jean Claude Gakwaya who will be teaming up with Claude Mugabo in the Subaru Impreza while Miss Rwanda 2017 third runner-up Queen Kalimpinya will be assisting her co-driver Yoto Fabrice in their Subaru Impreza.

Meanwhile, celebrated driver Giancarlo Davite and Claude Gakwaya are the only drivers who will be using Cross Cars in the Sprint Rally.

And the eight motorcycles expected to race in the 'Moto Enduro' category include Zachary Holben, Joachim Massinon, Sebastien Houben, Cyril Houben, Mathieu Debrouwer, Olivier Fietzer, Nziza Ken and Patrick Nijimbere.

The race began 1pm after Umuganda and will see drivers compete in two stages including 'special stages' whose itineraries will begin in Musha before taking on a 'night stage' which will take place between 8pm to 10pm.

The eight cars taking part in the Sprint Rally:

Claude Gakwaya & Claude Mugabo (Subaru Impreza)

Mitraros Elefterios & Paganin Paolo (Subaru Impreza)

Giesen Jean Jean & Mujiji Kevin (Toyota Celica)

Christian Kanangire & Fernand Rutabingwa (Subaru Impreza)

Yoto Fabrice & Queen Kalimpinya (Subaru Impreza)

Lionel Kayitankore & Bryan Murengezi (Toyota Celica)

Olivier Kiwangu & Emmanuel Kubwimana (Subaru Impreza)

JulesUwimana & Janvier Mutuga (Totoya Corolla).