Zimbabwe-Born Singer and Songwriter Frya's Song Makes New York Times List

26 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

EVERY Friday, pop critics for The New York Times weigh in on the week's most notable new songs and videos. This past week's list included South Africa-based Zimbabwean singer Frya. Below is what The Times said of her video 'Changes'.

"Frya, from Zimbabwe, has clearly listened to Adele: where she applies vibrato, her approach to syncopation and sustain, and where she makes her voice build and break.

"But she has a songwriter's gift: how to turn words and sounds into an emotional connection. "Say my name please in that tone again," she begs in "Changes," as it climbs from piano ballad to orchestral plea, perfectly strategized and emotionally telling."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

