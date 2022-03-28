Zimbabwe: Crisis as Plumtre Hospital Maternal Section Crumbles

28 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

PLUMTREE Hospital workers have expressed concern over the safety of expecting mothers at the institution.

A senior employee at the health institution, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the situation was getting dire for pregnant women as maternity ward floors were not being cleaned which could lead to a health disaster.

There is an increased risk of infection because normally after every delivery, there is supposed to be mopping of floors, because of the blood involved in the delivery process.

"We are supposed to make more deliveries despite the dirty floors. We are having about six deliveries a night without any cleaning done," said a senior employee at the hospital.

"Every shift needs a general hand, surprisingly general hands are no longer coming for night shifts. They knock off at 4pm and there will be no cleaning until the next day."

"This other night duty we delivered around 11pm and the whole night we kept conducting deliveries. The thing is, the blood ends up drying on the floor since there is no one to mop. It is almost three to four months with this issue going on," added the employee.

Contacted for comment, district nursing officer, Joe Nganunu declined having received complaints from the hospital.

"I have not received that complaint from anyone, but it is something that I will investigate. I will also ask the matron to look into the issue and if there are any issues then we will try and improve," Nganunu said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X