Zimbabwe: ZIMCODD Bemoans Government's "Regime Change" Label

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has raised concerns over the regime change label cast on the Civil Society Organisation by a section of government officials saying such a tag is undeserving at a time critical answers are being expected.

The remarks come at a time when relations between the government and CSOs in the country have reached an all -time low , with the former contemplating to amend the Private Voluntary Organisations law in a bid to bring the latter's operations under close watch.

Government strongly believes that some of the NGOs are working towards derailing government development projects and aiding the opposition's political forces to unseat the government.

Speaking at the occasion to officially launch the ZIMCODD How Far 2.0 campaign recently, the NGOs grouping executive director, Janet Zhou bemoaned government's wrath against well intended projects triggered by the genuine nation building efforts.

"We were labelled regime change agents for simply demanding answerability on that which belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. We were accused of harbouring sinister motives for simply exercising our constitutional right."

"Some sections of the media labelled ZIMCODD a rogue CSO for simply asking questions which the government should simply embrace and answer in the spirit of nation building," she said.

The outcry comes after ZIMCODD's first How Far campaign? received a backlash last year which saw billboards inquiring on the progress made on the prosecution of the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, DRAX and the National Social Security Authority's scandals being defaced.

Another billboard in Masvingo was uprooted while the Hwange Colliery Company also deliberately removed a billboard that requested an update on the state of the Zambezi Water Project.

"These acts were a direct attack on the quest for a culture of public accountability that the campaign seeks to entrench in Zimbabwe. This brought to light the extent of intolerance and resistance to citizen's quest for accountability in Zimbabwe," Zhou said.

As the NGO gravitates towards How Far 2.0 Campaign which aims towards further deepening the culture of demanding accountability from authorities, the ZIMCODD executive director vowed to press ahead asking pertinent and uncomfortable questions until a point where citizens witness prudency , transparency and accountability in the management of public resources at all levels.