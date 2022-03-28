South Africa: SA Reserve Bank Needs a More Balanced Monetary Policy Perspective

analysis

Dr Roelof Botha is economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group.

The SA Reserve Bank continues to side-step issues that signal the need for a more accommodating monetary policy stance.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) raised South Africa's official bank rate (the repo rate) by 25 basis points to 4.25% at its March 24 policy meeting. This was the third consecutive increase in the repo rate, following a decline to the lowest rate in half a century early in 2020, induced by the Covid pandemic and fears over a steep recession. According to Sarb's projections, the country's consumer price index (CPI) will rise to 5.8% this year and then decline to 4.6% in 2023.

The prime overdraft rate has now increased to just below 8%. Although the concomitant increased monthly repayments on mortgage loans and other credit instruments should still be manageable for high-income groups, households in the middle and lower-income groups have been dealt a significant blow by the MPC's premature shift to contractionary monetary policy.

Little doubt exists over the short- to medium-term nature of the current upward trend in price levels, as these have mainly been caused by a combination...